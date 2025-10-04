Udit Nayaran's Iconic Voice Spices Up Chiranjeevi's song

Bollywood playback legend Udit Narayan has once again lent his magical voice to Megastar Chiranjeevi, much to the delight of fans. In a recent Instagram reel, Udit Narayan surprised everyone by crooning the evergreen hit “Kaikaloori Kaney Pilla” from Sneham Kosam, introducing himself to audiences in his inimitable style.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who had planned to introduce Udit Narayan in a promotional reel, couldn’t help but laugh as the veteran singer took charge. “I loved his spontaneous emotion more than my plan,” Anil quipped, after Udit went on to sing another Chiranjeevi classic — “Kalisi Kalisi Ponni” from Daddy — which has since gone viral on social media.



Interestingly, Anil Ravipudi had already roped in Udit Narayan for a new song titled “Meesala Pilla” in his upcoming family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

The peppy number, picturized on Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, humorously explains why the Megastar calls her “Meesala Pilla” (a girl with attitude). The track’s teaser has already become a rage online.



This marks yet another musical revival by Anil Ravipudi, who earlier brought back singer-composer Ramana Gogula for Sankranthiki Vasthunam. His folk number “Godari Gattu” went on to top the charts earlier this year.