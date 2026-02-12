Udit Narayan’s First Wife Accuses Singer of Criminal Conspiracy Over ‘Secret’ Hysterectomy

Ranjana Narayan Jha, the first wife of Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan, has made certain serious allegations against him. She filed a police complaint earlier this week at the Women’s Police Station in Supaul district, Bihar.



She accused Udit Narayan, his two brothers (Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha), and his second wife Deepa Narayan of a criminal conspiracy that resulted in her uterus being surgically removed (hysterectomy) without her knowledge or consent. "She claimed she became aware of this only years later during medical treatment," an NDTV report added.



It has been more than 40 years since Udit and Ranjana got married. The latter is 61 and the singer is older. She has claimed to be suffering from health issues. The singer, allegedly, hasn't been taking care of her. As per her, over several years, he has made "empty promises".

