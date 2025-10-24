Two Sides, One Fight: Yami and Emraan’s Stunning Character Posters from Haq

After an explosive reception to the teaser, Haq produced by Junglee Pictures, the studio behind powerful, conversation-starting films like Raazi, Talvar, and Badhaai Do is set to make waves once again as the trailer drops soon. Inspired by the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court, the film revisits one of the most controversial and urgent debates of the 80s one that remains even relevant today: Should there be one nation, one law? Where should we draw the line between personal belief and secular law?



Adding to the anticipation, the newly unveiled character posters of Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi offer a powerful first look into the world of Haq. Yami’s poster captures the resilience of a woman fighting for her dignity and rights, while Emraan’s embodies the intensity of a man torn between law, faith, and conscience.



Together, the two posters reflect a world divided by belief yet united by the pursuit of justice perfectly setting the tone for what lies ahead.



Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, Haq brings alive the story of an inspiring woman who refuses to be silenced. Emraan Hashmi portrays a razor-sharp lawyer who joins her in this gripping intense drama that dares society to take a stand.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, along with Insomnia Filmsfand Baweja Studios, Haq continues Junglee’s legacy of bold, socially relevant cinema. With the trailer set to release soon, anticipation continues to soar for what many are calling the dark horse of 2025. Haq hits theatres on November 7, 2025, reigniting a debate that has never truly faded.