Two Eliminated Contestants Set for Re-Entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 9!

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is failing to garner good viewership. To inject some change into the house, the show's organizers are planning to give eliminated contestants another chance.



The makers are planning to bring back commoners to create hype for the show, as the drama and fights have dwindled since Siraj and Haritha's initial exit. If reports are to be believed, Siraj and Haritha Harish (Mask Man) are all set to re-enter the house. They could likely enter the show by the end of this weekend.



On the other hand, while the makers are announcing a mid-week elimination, they haven't eliminated anyone yet.



It is also being said on social media that Ayesha is stepping out of the show due to a health reason, as she is down with typhoid fever.

