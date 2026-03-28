Twinkle Khanna Urges Youth to Embrace AI While Preserving Human Creativity

Twinkle Khanna inspired next-gen designers at an event held recently in Mumbai with candid insights on creativity, authenticity, and real-world design. “Machines don’t have a soul—design must come from authenticity, not algorithms,” she said.

Highlighting the evolving creative landscape, she spoke about the growing influence of AI, sharing her thoughts: “We are living in a time where AI is everywhere, but it’s only a tool. Creativity must remain human. Machines don’t have a soul; your authenticity is your greatest strength.”

Speaking about the risks of over-reliance on AI, she added, “We are living in a time where creativity is in danger of being replaced by AI. The young generation comes with ideas that are so radical and original that a machine cannot replicate them—only then do we have a chance of winning. These young minds have the ability and capability to bring about that change, and that’s the only hope for them.”

On making the best use of AI tools, she said, “Don’t shun the tools but accept them and make the best use of them—that’s the way to go about it in this changing world.”

Twinkle also acknowledged the quality AI tools can offer, noting, “Some of the installations I saw were at a level I would say was definitely superior.”

She praised Gen Z, stating, “I love their energy. We keep saying things about them, but I feel Gen Z comes with different and fresh ideas. They are worth listening to—we need to at least lend our ears to them and support their ideas.”

Appreciating student creativity, she said, “I don’t know much about fashion, but whatever these students presented, more than anything I liked the thought. One design used plastic with a narrative that reflected feminism.”

On women’s empowerment, especially in fashion and other fields, she concluded, “This is a huge debate—we would need much more time to discuss it.”