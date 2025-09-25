Twinkle Khanna Posts Old Pic with Salman, Aamir and Her Signature Wit

Twinkle Khanna PoTwinkle Khanna never misses a chance to tickle everyone’s funny bone with her wit, and her latest Instagram post proves just that. The actress-author shared a priceless throwback picture featuring her alongside Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, adding her signature quirky caption that had fans in splits.

Twinkle, who has worked with Salman in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998) and with Aamir in Mela (2000), took fans down memory lane while also sparking excitement for what’s next. Interestingly, both Salman and Aamir will be seen together with Twinkle and Kajol in the upcoming episode of the much-talked-about talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle making this nostalgic post a perfect teaser of the reunion.

Between nostalgia, laughter, and the promise of an entertaining on-screen get-together, fans can't wait to see what this quirky quartet has in store.












