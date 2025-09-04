Tunnel Trailer: Damatic, Tense And Suspenseful

The trailer for Tunnel hints at the film's rich content. A crime element, a tense father-son equation, and a dramatic romantic subplot feature in this movie, headlined by actor Atharvaa Murali.



The action thriller will be released in Telugu by A Raju Nayak's Lachuram Productions. Directed by Ravindra Madhava, the film features Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead. Tunnel will hit the screens on September 12, 2025.



Atharvaa Murali plays an upright cop who locks horns with a former soldier, played by Ashwin Kakumanu. "For The uniformed, everyone around them is a family," the hero says in a display of police fervour. "Witness adrenaline, action, and thrills like never before," the makers wrote, sharing the trailer.



Most of the story takes place during the night. The cat-and-mouse chase is laced with existential tension.



The music is by Justin Prabhakaran of Radhe Shyam and Dear Comrade fame.

