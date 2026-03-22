Truly Honoured: Naga Chaitanya On Getting Best Actor award for Thandel

New Delhi: Actor Naga Chaitanya said "Thandel" is a film, which turned out to be a "deeply special journey" for him, as he expressed gratitude on getting the Best Actor Award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Award 2025.

Chaitanya was bestowed with the award for the 2025 film at the award ceremony, which was held on March 19. The ceremony was organised to honour excellence and achievements in Telugu cinema for films released during the year 2025.

The actor shared a note on his X handle on Saturday and said he is honoured to receive the award. "Truly honoured to receive the Telangana Gaddar Film Award 2025 for Best Leading Actor for #Thandel. This film has been a deeply special journey for me, and I'm grateful beyond words to have had the opportunity to be part of this narrative and bring this true heroic story to the screen," he wrote.

Chaitanya thanked the entire cast and crew of the film. "I'd like to thank the entire cast and crew of #Thandel , without whose efforts this award would not have been possible. Like to thank The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumula Garu , Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister @Bhatti_Mallu garu , Hon'ble Minister @KomatireddyKVR garu and the entire Gaddar film awards committee for this recognition along with dearest @AlwaysRamCharan for presenting the award," he added.

The film was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and featured the actor in the role of an Indian fisherman, Raju. He will next feature in "Vrushakarma" alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.