Tropical Serenity for Actress Ritu Varma

Actress Ritu Varma basks in a serene tropical setting, lounging gracefully in a hammock amidst lush greenery. Dressed in a stylish striped top, light trousers, and a chic white hat, she looks tranquil.



Ritu Varma is known for her notable works like Yevade Subramanyam, Pelli Choopulu, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Oke Oka Jeevitham, and Mark Antony.

She is a multi-lingual actress in southern cinema.