Trolls Don’t Bother Me: Harish Shankar

Days after the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Harish Shankar addressed the wave of online criticism and the film’s slowing box office momentum.

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer, which opened strong, has since faced stiff competition and mixed audience reactions, impacting its run.

At a recent fan interaction, Shankar made it clear that while he is open to genuine feedback, he draws a line at anonymous trolling. “Trollers are free to troll anything… I take constructive criticism,” he said, adding that comments on writing or pacing are valid if they help improve his work. However, he dismissed faceless negativity, stating he does not take such remarks seriously. “I don’t care about trolls or those bringing up collections,” he said, pointing out that accountability matters when criticism comes from identifiable voices.