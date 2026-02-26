Trolling Has to Be Ignored, but AI Usage Has to Be Judicious, Says Hemanth Madhukar

Young sensation Anirudh Ravichander is currently enjoying praise for his background scores in announcement promos such as AA23 and KH×RK, as well as for the high-energy first single Aaya Sher from Nani’s upcoming film Paradise. At the same time, the composer has also found himself at the centre of criticism following his recent comments on the use of artificial intelligence in music.



In a recent interview, Anirudh spoke about AI technology and its growing role in music creation. His remarks quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from audiences. The composer said that AI has become more advanced and can be extremely useful when applied correctly. He revealed that he used AI to recreate the voice of late singer Malaysia Vasudevan for the film Vettaiyan, adding that the technology has improved significantly over the past year.



Anirudh also pointed out that AI is still in its early stages but is likely to play a major role in the future. According to him, many creators will eventually adopt such tools, and what truly matters is how responsibly and creatively AI is used.



While several fans praised Anirudh, calling him one of the most innovative composers in Kollywood, others raised concerns. Supporters felt that his use of AI blends seamlessly with his music and could help him explore new sounds and genres. However, critics argued that excessive reliance on AI could affect the longevity of compositions. Comparisons were drawn with legendary composers like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman, whose music remains timeless due to extensive use of live instruments and vocal performances.



Some critics also expressed concern about the impact of AI on musicians and singers, urging Anirudh to prioritise live recordings over artificial tools. According to them, overuse of AI could pose a threat to traditional music careers.



Amid the ongoing social media debate, director Hemanth Madhukar shared his perspective, stating that AI is gradually becoming part of filmmaking but must be handled with care. “AI usage is unavoidable in the filmmaking process these days, but it has to be used selectively, as the human brain still has a lot of work to do,” he said.



Praising Anirudh’s talent, Hemanth added, “Anirudh is a very talented composer and a new-generation creator. He would know the merits and demerits of using AI in music.” Addressing the trolling, he remarked that it is best ignored. “Nowadays, every netizen has become an expert, sharing opinions and forcing celebrities to react. Responding to such comments is a waste of time and energy. It’s better to focus on work and move forward.”



Despite the divided opinions, Anirudh Ravichander’s comments have ignited a larger conversation about the role of technology in cinema music, with social media continuing to debate whether AI is an opportunity or a risk for the industry.