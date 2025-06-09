Trivikram's Next Moves: Venkatesh Collaboration First, Ram Charan Next

Director Trivikram Srinivas has yet to announce his next project since his last movie, Guntur Kaaram, which was released for Sankranthi in 2024.



According to the latest reports, Trivikram is looking to collaborate with Victory Venkatesh and Global Star Ram Charan on two separate movies.

The buzz is that Trivikram will collaborate with Venkatesh first, with the second project being with Ram Charan. An official announcement about Trivikram's collaboration with Ram Charan is expected soon.



Currently, Ram Charan is busy with the much-anticipated movie PEDDI, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The regular shooting of the film is progressing rapidly.



It remains to be seen when Trivikram and Ram Charan's project will go on floors. More details about the cast and crew of the Ram Charan and Trivikram film are awaited.



Stay tuned for more updates.

