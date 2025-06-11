Trivikram's Mythological Drama: Allu Arjun Out, Jr. NTR Potentially In

Director Trivikram Srinivas had plans of working with Allu Arjun and even crafted a mythological-themed script for the Pushpa actor. According to sources, the Icon Star also liked the script very much.

Trivikram had been waiting for Allu Arjun, as the actor was occupied with Pushpa 2 and was expected to join after the movie's completion.



Unexpectedly, Allu Arjun surprised everyone by collaborating with Atlee. It is being said that while Allu Arjun indicated he would still do a movie with Trivikram, he requested six months to commit to the project.

Consequently, the director decided to choose another actor who would be a perfect fit for the character.

Rumors suggest that Trivikram is considering approaching Jr. NTR, and if all goes well, the RRR actor could take Allu Arjun's place. Trivikram reportedly feels his Aravindha Sametha actor fits the role perfectly.



Official announcements about Trivikram's upcoming movie are expected soon.

