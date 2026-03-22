Trivikram Srinivas and Thaman to Reunite After a Break

Renowned director Trivikram Srinivas and popular music composer S. Thaman have delivered several musical blockbusters together, including Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and Guntur Kaaram. Their collaborations have consistently been a major highlight, especially Thaman’s impactful background scores.

Currently, Trivikram is directing Venkatesh Daggubati in a family entertainer titled Adarsha Kutumbam. However, in a surprising move, Trivikram has chosen to collaborate with young composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar instead of Thaman for this project. This decision sparked speculation in industry circles about possible creative differences between the successful duo.

Putting an end to the rumors, Thaman clarified that the decision was mutual. He revealed that both he and Trivikram felt the need to take a short break and explore fresh creative directions. Thaman added that Trivikram wanted to work with a new team for Adarsha Kutumbam.

Importantly, Thaman confirmed that their collaboration is far from over. He stated that he will be working with Trivikram again on the much-anticipated film God of War, which is expected to be one of the director’s biggest projects. Trivikram has reportedly been developing this film for quite some time, and the shoot is likely to commence before the end of this year, with more details to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Thaman continues to enjoy strong recognition in the industry. His background score for Veera Simha Reddy received immense appreciation, especially from Nandamuri Balakrishna, who even praised him as “Nandamuri Thaman.” Thaman also contributed background score work to Ustaad Bhagat Singh, even though the film’s official composer is Devi Sri Prasad.

With both artists set to reunite for a major project, fans can look forward to another powerful combination soon.