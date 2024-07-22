Trisha Krishnan’s OTT Debut Brinda on Sony LIV

Sony LIV unleashes an intriguing trailer of Trisha Krishnan's Telugu original series crime thriller 'Brinda'.



'Brinda' Streaming from Aug 2 in languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Hindi.

Trailer Link:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9rDmIhx9Z-

The official trailer for Trisha Krishnan's debut in the OTT world, the highly anticipated series "Brinda," has finally been unveiled, painting a vivid picture of an intense mystery thriller. As the curtain rises, the trailer introduces a series of chilling scenes, each more intriguing than the last, with a particular focus on a ritualistic sequence that sets the stage for a suspense-laden narrative.

In the midst of a world where hope seems to be flickering, Trisha Krishnan's character emerges as the light at the end of the tunnel. The series' tagline, "A time when everything seemed lost, she came as the light at the end of the tunnel," encapsulates the essence of her role—both a harbinger of justice and a symbol of resilience.

Trisha Krishnan's portrayal of a police officer is a masterclass in acting, blending the elements of drama, crime, and mystery seamlessly. The trailer promises a viewing experience that is enthralling, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

"Brinda" is brought to life by a dedicated production team from Adding Advertising LLP, complemented by a crew of seasoned professionals. Shakti Kanth Karthik's original score and songs lend a hauntingly beautiful soundscape, while Dinesh K Babu's cinematography captures the essence of the narrative with a keen eye. Anwar Ali's editing ensures the series flows smoothly, and Avinash Kolla's production design sets the stage for an immersive experience.

The series boasts a cast that includes the likes of Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, and Rakendu Mouli, each bringing their own unique flair to the screen. Padmavathi Malladi's contribution to the screenplay adds depth and complexity to the story, ensuring that every episode is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Surya Manoj Vangala, the series' writer and director, expresses immense excitement about presenting "Brinda" to a pan-India audience through SonyLIV. He describes the series as a powerful narrative led by a strong female protagonist, rich with unexpected twists that challenge viewers to question their own beliefs.

Surya Manoj Vangala is confident that "Brinda" will rewrite the rules of the genre, setting new benchmarks in the Telugu industry. He shares his delight in working with Trisha Krishnan, highlighting her multifaceted character that evolves throughout the series, revealing layers of complexity.

Prepare to be enthralled as "Brinda" premieres exclusively on SonyLIV on August 2. The series is accessible in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi, ensuring a wide audience can enjoy the thrilling ride.

As the trailer concludes, it leaves viewers with a sense of anticipation, promising a series that will not only entertain but also provoke thought. "Brinda" is not just another show—it's a journey into the heart of human resilience, wrapped in a cloak of suspense and mystery. Stay tuned for what promises to be a groundbreaking series in the world of OTT entertainment.



