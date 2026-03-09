Trisha Slams Actor Parthiban, Calls His Remarks Crude

Speculation around the relationship between Vijay and Trisha Krishnan has been dominating discussions in both Tamil cinema and Tamil Nadu politics ever since reports surfaced that Vijay’s wife Sangeeta had filed for divorce. The buzz intensified recently after Vijay and Trisha were seen attending a wedding together, which further fuelled rumours and debates on social media.



Amid this backdrop, a comment made by senior Tamil actor and filmmaker R. Parthiban at a recent film awards event sparked controversy. During the event, Parthiban reportedly remarked that it would be better if Trisha stayed at home and avoided public appearances, suggesting that her presence outside was creating unnecessary issues. The comment was widely seen as an indirect reference to the ongoing speculation about Vijay and Trisha.



The remark did not go down well with Trisha, who responded strongly without directly naming the actor. In a sharp statement, she revealed that the organisers of a recent event had informed her that her name and photograph were included in the programme at the last minute at the request of a certain individual conveyed through his assistant.



Reacting to the criticism, Trisha wrote, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”



Her response clearly indicated her displeasure over the indirect remarks made by Parthiban. The actress did not hold back while delivering a firm and pointed reply, signalling that she would not remain silent when confronted with what she considered disrespectful comments.