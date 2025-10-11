Trisha Rubbishes Marriage Rumours

Actress Trisha has once again dismissed rumours about her marriage, putting an end to the latest round of speculation. Over the past few days, social media was abuzz with reports claiming that the actress was set to tie the knot with a Chandigarh-based businessman, with her parents allegedly approving the match.

Reacting sharply to these rumours, Trisha took to social media and wrote,



“I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to plan the honeymoon too 😒.”



Her witty yet pointed remark quickly went viral, with fans praising her for her candour and humour.

This isn’t the first time Trisha’s personal life has become the subject of gossip. In the past, she was linked with stars like Rana Daggubati and Thalapathy Vijay, while her engagement to Chennai-based industrialist Varun Manian was called off in 2015.

On the professional front, Trisha was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ and is currently busy shooting for Chiranjeevi’s socio-fantasy entertainer ‘Vishwambhara’, directed by Mallidi Vasishta of Bimbisara fame. She is also working alongside Suriya in ‘Karuppu’, helmed by RJ Balaji.





