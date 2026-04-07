Trisha Quashes Retirement Rumors With a Sarcastic Social Media Post

Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines recently after being spotted with Thalapathy Vijay at a wedding reception in Chennai. Following this appearance, rumors began circulating on social media suggesting that the actress might be quitting the film industry. As these speculations gained traction, Trisha took to social media to post a cryptic and sarcastic response to silence the chatter.



Trisha wrote, “Apparently I have quit films, married a rich businessman, and I am raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add, or did we cover today’s fiction quota?”



The post shows Trisha’s long-term vexation with the unfounded chatter about her personal and professional lives.



Her statement makes it clear that she has no plans to retire anytime soon. On the professional front, Trisha is set to appear in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambhara, directed by Vassistha. She is also awaiting the release of her project Karuppu.



















