Trisha Krishnan's Cryptic Posts Suggest She Wants Peace Over Arguments

Trisha Krishnan took to social media to share that she agrees with a famous quote: "Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love". The star heroine of recent biggies like Ponniyin Selvan called it a "fact".



Hours before this status on Instagram, she put out a video that had this message: "I am at a stage in my life where I don’t argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you are absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don’t care enough to convince you." The video further says that some arguments are not misunderstandings but an invitation to drain oneself. Trisha is in a "peace is more important than being right" mode.



From her social media activity, it is evident that she is going through a certain emotional state after recent controversies involving actor-politician Vijay and herself.



Trisha Krishnan is doing Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara in Telugu. She is also paired up with actor Suriya in Karuppu, which will hit the screens on May 14. The film is titled Veera Bhadrudu in Telugu. Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, and Thug Life are among her recent movies.

