Trisha Krishnan Calls Kamal Haasan ‘Hot’, Leaves the Actor Amused

Actress Trisha Krishnan recently created a lighthearted moment on stage that won over the audience. During an event, when the host asked if she had anything to say to Kamal Haasan, the Leo star didn’t hold back her admiration.

“Kamal sir, how are you always looking like this? So hot… so dapper. I mean, how do you do it? Everyone thinks the same. You carry off anything and everything,” Trisha gushed, leaving the legendary actor smiling in amusement.

Kamal, visibly surprised and flattered, reacted with wide eyes, a warm smile, and even bowed to Trisha from his seat, before sharing a hearty laugh with Sivakarthikeyan who was seated beside him.

The duo recently shared screen space in Thug Life, Mani Ratnam’s gangster drama co-written by Kamal Haasan himself. Though the film underperformed at the box office, their on-screen chemistry was widely noticed.