Trisha's Tollywood Comeback on Cards

Pretty actress Trisha who bounced back into the limelight with Ponniyin Selvan series, and received appreciation for her gorgeous looks and performance is planning to return to Tollywood with a bang. “Trisha is in talks for a key role in Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus ‘Vishwambhara’ and discussions are underway,” says a source from Chennai and adds, “She was paid an advance amount to play female lead to Chiranjeevi in another film and now it could be adjusted for her new commitment, provided she has enough dates,” he adds. The last film that Trisha and Chiranjeevi worked together was in ‘Stalin’, which came out in 2006.

Actually, Trisha is also doing a key role in ace director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ starring Kamal Haasan and has three more films on floors. “She is not playing romantic interest to Kamal Haasan but would be essaying a significant role in the action adventure. She has three films and she is shuttling between locations to showcase her acting talent after tasting massive success with ‘Leo’,” he adds.

Actually, Trisha had tasted success in Telugu movies with blockbusters ‘like “Varsham’, Bodyguard’, ‘Sainikkudu’ and ‘Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule' to carve a niche for herself in Tollywood. Later, she moved to Tamil films to rise to the top in Kollywood too.

