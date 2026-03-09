Trisha hits back at Parthiban over ‘crude’ remark

Actor-filmmaker R. Parthiban has expressed regret for his controversial 'sit at home' remarks aimed at actress Trisha, his co-star in Ponniyin Selvan.

He posted a video, in which he said that his words were inappropriate and had caused distress, after Trisha shared a sharp statement on X, without naming Parthiban, describing as ‘stupidity’ and ‘crude’ the comments made about her at the event.

Trisha wrote, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant. A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

At the event, during a rapid-fire round where Parthiban was asked to share his thoughts on actors he had co-starred with, a picture of Trisha from Ponniyin Selvan appeared on screen, Parthiban, referred to her iconic Princess Kundhavi character, and said, “Kundhavai-yai veetileye kundhavaikavum, prachanai varamal irruka.” He reportedly suggested that Trisha stay at home and avoid public appearances, implying her presence outside was creating unnecessary issues.

The remark did not go down well with Trisha, who responded strongly on social media without directly naming the actor.