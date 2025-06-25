Trisha Hails Mahesh Babu for His Unmatched Dedication

Veteran actress Trisha, known for her grace and versatility, recently opened up about her admiration for Superstar Mahesh Babu, praising his unwavering dedication to his craft. Trisha, who has worked with Mahesh in films like Athadu and Sainikudu, recalled their journey from casual acquaintances to co-stars, and how deeply his work ethic influenced her.

“When Mahesh was a college student in Chennai, we had common friends. That’s how we first met,” she shared. “It was just a ‘hi-bye’ kind of friendship back then. None of us imagined we’d end up working in films together.”

Reflecting on her experience on set, Trisha added, “Mahesh is a hard worker. He would be on set from early morning until 10 at night. I genuinely felt bad after witnessing his dedication. He wouldn’t even go to his caravan—he’d sit right in front of the monitor, watching every scene attentively, whether it featured me, the comedians, or anyone else.”

Trisha’s chemistry with Mahesh Babu in Athadu remains a fan favorite, while Sainikudu showcased them in a more intense, action-driven narrative. Her comments reaffirm Mahesh’s reputation in the industry as a committed and focused actor.

Having shared the screen with top Telugu stars like Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and Balakrishna, Trisha has carved a niche for herself in Tollywood. Her homely charm combined with powerful performances continues to win hearts.

Currently, Trisha is juggling two exciting projects—Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara and Suriya’s upcoming venture Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. With a career spanning decades, Trisha remains one of the most respected and admired actresses in South Indian cinema.