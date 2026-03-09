Trisha and Vijay Respond Amidst Sangeetha’s Divorce Filing and Parthiban’s Comments

Filmmaker R. Parthiban recently sparked controversy after making suggestive remarks about Trisha Krishnan following her appearance with actor Vijay at a Chennai wedding. During an event, Parthiban used wordplay regarding her role as Kundavai, quipping that she "should be kept at home" and not let out.



Trisha addressed the situation on X, noting that her inclusion in the event’s program was a last-minute request by an individual. She criticized the remarks, stating: "A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at."



The petition of Vijay's wife Sangeetha alleges "persistent mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion," citing Vijay’s alleged extramarital relationship with an actress. Sangeetha has also indicated she may implead the actress as a second respondent in the case. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on April 20, 2026.



Vijay addressed the ongoing controversy indirectly during a Women’s Day event hosted by his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on March 7. Speaking to his supporters, he urged them not to be distressed by the allegations: "I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process... I will take care of all that. Don't get hurt about that problem—it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen."

