Triptii Dimri’s Style Files: The Girl Who Does ‘Soft Glam’ Like No One Else

At times when blingy and glamorous makeup often looks loud, Triptii Dimri brings the charm and softness of minimal looks. She might dress up in glamorous outfits, but her overall appeal as a soft girl always keeps the attention hooked. Here are five looks of Triptii that prove she's minimal, elegant, and effortlessly cool.



1. Triptii Dimri stunned in a sheer yellow gown, featuring voluminous flair at the bottom, and dramatic patterns across her torso. The actress styled her hair in fresh waves and opted for rosy makeup, with slightly flushed cheeks and blooming lips.





2. Triptii Dimri keeps it edgy in a grey mini outfit, featuring lacey patterns on the sides. She added a slight rugged effect by pairing it up with a brown trench coat and accessorised it with a contemporary golden neckpiece. She let her hair stay in its natural element in waves and opted for a dewy matte makeup look.





3. Triptii Dimri slayed her way in a black skirt dress. She paired a half-tube top with a full-length skirt, featuring fire prints, bringing depth to her ensemble. Letting her outfit take center stage, Triptii simply accessorised her look with a contemporary spiral neckpiece and studs and opted for fresh-looking makeup with dewy lips.





4. Triptii Dimri bloomed in a red floral mini dress with dramatic fabric across. She fired it up with solid red stockings and simply accessorised her look with contemporary golden hoops. She styled her hair in a loose bun, with a few strands framing her elegant face. Triptii Dimri opted for a nude makeup look with glossy lips.





5. Triptii sported a pair of shorts and a full-sleeved tee, featuring zig-zag patterns and prints in the hues of purple, navy blue, red, and white, all of which complemented her natural complexion. She sported a dewy makeup look, featuring freckles, and opted for pink lips, and completed her look with knee-length black boots.





By embracing dewy and nude makeup, blending simplicity with statement pieces, and making every look feel fresh and aspirational, Triptii Dimri is the girl who does 'soft glam' like nobody else!



