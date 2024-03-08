Trinadha Rao Nakkina unveils Papa Movie Trailer

The eagerly awaited trailer launch of "Papa," featuring Kavin, Aparna Das, Monika Chinnakotla, Aishwarya, Bhagyaraj, and VTV Ganesh in lead roles, marks the arrival of a Tamil blockbuster into the Telugu cinema sphere.

Originally presented as "Da..da.." in Tamil by S Ambeth Kumar and directed by Ganesha K Babu, the film is now being introduced to Telugu audiences under the banner of Pan India Movies, with Neeraja taking the helm. Produced by M.S. Reddy under JK Entertainments, the movie is set to hit screens as "Pa..Pa.." in Telugu.

The grand trailer launch event was graced by the presence of director Trinadharao Nakkina. Praising the meticulous screenplay by Ganesh K Babu, Director Nakkina emphasized the multi-dimensional narrative, which delves into themes of fatherhood, friendship, motherhood, and love. He lauded Kavin's impeccable portrayal of contrasting shades and commended the attention to detail in every aspect of the film's production.

Producer MS Reddy expressed gratitude to Director Trinadha announced the forthcoming release of "Athreyapuram Animuthyam" and the introduction of a promising new director, Manikantha. Reflecting on the overwhelming response to "Da..da.." in theaters, Reddy expressed confidence in the Telugu adaptation's success and urged audience support to propel "Papa" to new heights.