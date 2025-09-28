Trimukha Wraps Shoot, Races Toward Grand 5-Language Release

Sridevi Maddali and Ramesh Maddali of Akhira Dream Creations, producers of the multi-lingual cinematic venture 'Trimukha', today officially announced the completion of principal photography. The film has now entered its final phase of post-production.

The production house has expressed profound enthusiasm for the project's outcome, revealing that the final product has exceeded their creative expectations. "Under the visionary direction of Razesh Naidu, and powered by the stellar performances of our cast, 'Trimukha' has evolved into a truly exceptional film. The collaborative effort has surpassed our initial vision, and we are eager to present this high-quality spectacle to the audience," commented producers Sridevi and Ramesh Maddali.

A Stellar Cast and Accomplished Crew

'Trimukha' boasts a diverse and talented ensemble cast led by Sunny Leone, alongside **Yogesh Kalle, Akriti Agarwal, CID Aditya Srivastava, Praveen, Shakalaka Shankar, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy, Suman, Ravi Prakash, Sahithi, Surya, Jeeva, and Gemini Suresh.

The film is a directorial venture by Razesh Naidu, who also co-wrote the screenplay with **Shaik Rabbani. The technical crew comprises a team of acclaimed talents, including:

* Music Director: Vinod Yajamanya

* Cinematographer: Konga Srinivas

* Production Designer: Summit Patel

* Stunt Choreographer: Krishna Master

* Choreographer: Bobby Master

* Executive Producer: Ravi Althi

* Co-Director: Bala Prasad

* Associate Director: Shaik Rabbani

* Lyricists: Ramanjaneyulu & Ganesh

* Production Controller: PV Chowdary

Strategic Pan-Indian Release and Revised Budget

Conceived as a pan-Indian project, 'Trimukha' was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Post-production work currently includes dubbing the film into Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam to ensure a wide-reaching appeal across the country.

To achieve this grand vision and the enhanced production scale, the project's budget was strategically increased. The initial filming budget of ₹10 crores was elevated to approximately ₹12 crores to accommodate superior production values. A further allocation of ₹2 crore has been made for an extensive marketing and promotional campaign, managed by PRO Paul Pavan and digital promotions by Cine Digital, bringing the total project budget to an estimated ₹14 - ₹15 crores.

The producers are planning a grand theatrical release across India in all five languages. While the official date is forthcoming, the team is targeting a release in the first week of December, capitalizing on the significant buzz already surrounding the film.

A formal announcement regarding the precise release date is anticipated in the coming weeks.