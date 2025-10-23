Trailer of Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend Gets A Date

The Girlfriend stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles. The film is being produced jointly by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment banners, presented by renowned producer Allu Aravind.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the movie is a beautiful love story produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi.

Today, the makers announced the trailer release date of The Girlfriend. They revealed that the trailer will be launched on October 25th.

There is growing curiosity among the audience about the trailer. This fresh and emotional love story is all set for a worldwide grand theatrical release on November 7th in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

