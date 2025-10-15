Trailer: King, Aastha Gill, Aditya Rikhari,find India’s next singing sensation on Amazon MX Player’s I-POPSTAR!

Amazon MX Player today unveiled the trailer of its weekly music reality series I-POPSTAR, a one-of-a-kind independent music talent hunt that celebrates originality and creativity. The show brings together 12 budding musicians from across the country, performing Pop, Rap, EDM, Rock, and R&B, infused with regional flavours from Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Gujarati. Over six weeks, 25 contestants will battle it out through auditions, with 12 making it to the Gala Rounds, culminating into the Grand Finale, vying for the title of India’s first I-POPSTAR, celebrating India’s rich and diverse musical talent.

The show’s mentor panel reflects the diversity of India’s independent music scene. Mentors King, Aastha Gill, Aditya Rikhari, and Parmish Verma will guide contestants, evaluate their performances, and push them to explore new creative heights. Taking collaborations to newer heights, Amazon MX Player has joined hands with Warner Music and Spotify as music partners, setting the tone for a musical experience never seen before.

Speaking about the show, Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said: "At Amazon MX Player, we’ve always aimed to bring bold, disruptive formats that resonate with our audiences. I-POPSTAR is a celebration of independent music that captures creativity, originality, and talent from across the nation. It’s high-energy, unpredictable, and emotionally engaging. With our incredible mentors guiding the journey, viewers can expect an unfiltered, thoroughly entertaining experience that is both uniquely Indian and universally relatable."

Mayank Yadav, CEO & Co-founder, Rusk Media shared, “At Rusk Media, we’ve always believed in giving young creators the space to showcase their originality. With I-POPSTAR, we’re bringing together India’s diverse music culture and offering a platform that celebrates fresh voices and bold new sounds. This show is about more than competition; it’s about shaping the future of independent music in India.”

The mentors shared their excitement about guiding the next generation of Indian musicians, King remarked, “I-POPSTAR is where raw talent meets opportunity. Every contestant brings something special and being able to mentor them as they push boundaries and explore their creativity, originality and a strong audience connect is incredibly rewarding."

Aastha Gill added, "What excites me the most about I-POPSTAR is the originality of the music. Every performance feels fresh, full of energy, and packed with new ideas. It’s inspiring to watch them grow and connect with the audience." Aditya Rikhari shared, "I-POPSTAR isn’t just a show, it’s a journey of learning, experimenting, and growing as an artist. Being part of something that champions creativity and gives space to the next generation of independent voices in India means a lot to me. It also brings back memories of my own journey as an artist and how much this path continues to teach me."

Parmish Verma said, "I-POPSTAR is about expression, experimentation, and most importantly, pushing limits. The contestants are fearless, and it’s thrilling to watch them evolve week by week. This show gives them the platform to discover and own their true voice.”

I-POPSTAR will stream starting 18th October for free on Amazon MX Player, across mobile, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.