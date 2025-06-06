 Top
Tragedy Strikes Actor Shine Tom Chacko: Father Dies in Road Accident

DC Correspondent
6 Jun 2025 11:07 AM IST

Shine Tom is known for his appearance in the Telugu-language hit, Dasara.

Shine Tom Chacko and his family were involved in a tragic road accident on Friday, resulting in the death of his father, CP Chacko, and injuries to the actor.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and his family were involved in a tragic road accident on Friday, resulting in the death of his father, CP Chacko, and injuries to the actor.

The incident occurred on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway as the family was traveling from Thrissur to Bengaluru. Their car reportedly rammed into the rear of a lorry.

While Shine Tom Chacko is currently receiving medical attention for his injuries, the untimely demise of his father has been mourned. Further details regarding the investigation into the accident are awaited.

Shine Tom is known for his appearance in the Telugu-language hit, Dasara.

