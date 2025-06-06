Tragedy Strikes Actor Shine Tom Chacko: Father Dies in Road Accident

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and his family were involved in a tragic road accident on Friday, resulting in the death of his father, CP Chacko, and injuries to the actor.

The incident occurred on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway as the family was traveling from Thrissur to Bengaluru. Their car reportedly rammed into the rear of a lorry.



While Shine Tom Chacko is currently receiving medical attention for his injuries, the untimely demise of his father has been mourned. Further details regarding the investigation into the accident are awaited.



Shine Tom is known for his appearance in the Telugu-language hit, Dasara.

