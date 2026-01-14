Toxic Controversy: Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Deactivates Instagram Amid Backlash

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been in the news over the content of its teaser. The glimpse, released earlier this month, featured intimate/obscene scenes (described as a steamy or graphic intimate moment in a car near a cemetery), which sparked widespread criticism online for being vulgar and inappropriate. This led to formal complaints, including from the Aam Aadmi Party leaders to the Karnataka State Women's Commission, which in turn wrote to the CBFC seeking action and a report.



Beatriz Taufenbach, the actress who appears in the controversial intimate scene alongside Yash, is in the news over the glimpse. Director Geetu Mohandas recently shared her details on social media, noting that Beatriz is a Brazilian-Ukrainian origin actress/model known for roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (TV series) and Disney's animated film Encanto, among others. Amid the intense online backlash, scrutiny, and trolling over the scene, Beatriz Taufenbach deactivated her Instagram account.



Toxic is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 19.

