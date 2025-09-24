Tower Tensions Escalate as Arjun Claims Kubbra’s Strategy Was Pre- Planned Before the Game

The latest episode of Rise and Fall reveals yet another layer of strategy, conflict, and calculated moves inside the tower. In a candid discussion, Arjun shares with Aahana how one of the contestants had pre-planned her actions before he even entered the game. Arjun says, “Tujhe pata hai, Kubbra ne mujhe yaha aane se pehle call kiya tha. Mene to nahi kiya tha, usi ne kiya tha. Isne specifically mujhe call kiya tha, toh ye plan iska hai, ye ladaiya karna aur ye sab nautankiya karna mere sath. She pre-planned it, you know, disgusting.”



The discussion reflected how personal dynamics, alliances, and individual agendas continue to shape the competition, leaving contestants constantly navigating power, loyalty, and strategy. As contestants try to outwit each other, manage alliances, and secure their place in the hierarchy, the audience is left on edge, wondering how these strategies will play out in the coming episodes.



Rise and Fall, known for its unique blend of drama, strategy, and competition, continues to offer viewers a thrilling mix of emotional confrontations, strategic gameplay, and unexpected twists. In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers.


