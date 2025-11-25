Top Three Confirmed Finalists Of BB19

The most popular reality show BB19 is heating up with lots of drama, and the anticipation for the winner is huge. Recently, the makers concluded the family week in the house.

The latest voting trend for the contestants is constantly changing, and there is no one contestant who would remain on top with a majority of votes. Anyone can shift from the top to the bottom at any minute, as the competition and fan following are massive. The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is all set to take place on December 7, 2025.



The contestants who have been receiving the highest votes are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More. If the reports are to be believed, these three contestants are the confirmed top three finalists of Bigg Boss 19. Many predict that Gaurav Khanna might be the winner of the show. However, it’s hard to predict who is going to win the show because Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav are going to be the two main competitors in the final round.



Let’s wait and see.



