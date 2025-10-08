 Top
Top Comedian Set To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Might Overtake Suman Shetty

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
8 Oct 2025 3:29 PM IST

Rumors are circulating that Prabhas Sreenu, a close friend of actor Prabhas, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

A screengrab from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has reached its crucial phase, and it’s time to bring wild card contestants into the house.

Rumors are circulating that Prabhas Sreenu, a close friend of actor Prabhas, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

He enjoys a decent fan following among the audience. It looks like the comedian Prabhas Sreenu is going to entertain the viewers.

That’s not all; he might take the show in a different direction with his antics in the house. He might even dominate the emerging contestants, Suman Shetty and Bharani.

He is expected to enter the house next week, as per the buzz. Let’s wait and see.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
