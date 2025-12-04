Top Actor To Grace Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale

The Bigg Boss Telugu season has entered its final phase, with the grand finale set to be held on December 21, 2025. Currently, the Ticket to Finale task is underway, and the contestants are fighting with each other for a direct entry into the final round.

Emmanuel, Pavan, Thanuja, Suman Shetty, Bharani, Kalyan, Sanjana, and Rithu Chowdary are the remaining contestants fighting for the trophy.



Murmurs are doing the rounds that Megastar Chiranjeevi is likely to be the Guest of Honor at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

He is also coming to promote his upcoming film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad, on the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale.

The film is scheduled for Sankranthi 2026 release. It co-stars Nayanthara as the heroine. Its second song, Sasirekha, will be out soon.

