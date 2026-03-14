Top 5 Most Controversial Moments in Oscars History

From emotional imbalances to confusion, and conflict. Here are the top five controversies that took place in the history of the Oscars.

Marlon Brando declining his Award:

Veteran actor Marlon Brando is a no brainer when it comes to acting performances in movies. He is also highly regarded for his collaborations with diverse filmmakers such as francis ford copolla.

For his portrayal of don Corleone, in the 1972’s godfather, Brando, not only made a lasting impression on fans with his memorable performance. However, he also refused to accept the Academy award that he won. When the time came to accept his award, he sent a native American activist “Sacheen Littlefeather,” instead of him. Littlefeather took the stage on his behalf and explained his reasons for declining the Oscar.





Angelina jolie thanking her brother with a kiss:

AT 72nd Academy Awards held in 2000, actor Angelina Jolie drew significant media attention by sharing an intimate moment with her brother, James Haven.

Before the ceremony, Jolie kissed her brother on the lips while they were on the red carpet. Later that evening, when she won the Academy Award for her portrayal in James Mangold’s 1999 film “Girl, Interrupted”, she stated in her acceptance speech, that she was "so in love" with her brother at the moment.

Two years later, in an interview with a magazine, Jolie clarified that the moment was simply an expression of affection toward her brother and was not meant to be taken literally.





Adrien Brody kissing Halle Berry onstage:

In 2003, Adrien brody, won his first ever Academy Award for Best Actor, for his leading role in Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist”. During the awards ceremony Halle Berry, who was presenting the award, handed the Oscar to Brody. In an act of desperation and bliss he kissed her on the stage.

Later, in an interview, Berry revealed that “it was not planned”, which surprised both the audience and those present at the ceremony.





Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty accidentally declaring La La Land as Best Picture:

Towards the end of the 2017 Oscars Ceremony, Dunaway and Warren Beatty were tasked to announce the winner for best picture. However, they were accidentally given the envelope for best actress which had been awarded to Emma Stone for her role in La La Land.

Due to this mix-up, La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of Best Picture. As the film’s producers.

As the film's producers, Damien chazzle and Jordan horowitz began to give their sppech, informed them that the actual winner was "Moonlight."

Horowitz then clarified the mistake on stage and handed the award to Moonlight’s director, Barry Jenkins, who then went on to give his acceptance speech.

This turned out to be a jaw dropping as well as disastrous moment that took place at the critical moment of the ceremony.





Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage:

At the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, comedian Chris Rock took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. During his presentation, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of actor Will Smith.

The remark upset Smith, who then walked onto the stage and slapped Rock in front of the live audience.

The incident quickly became one of the most controversial moments in Oscars history. Despite the disruption, Rock later described the evening as a “great night,” while Smith later acknowledged that his actions had overshadowed the event. Following the ceremony, Smith issued a public apology to Rock.

As a consequence of the incident, Smith was banned from attending the Academy Awards and other events organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for ten years.



