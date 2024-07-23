Pushpa 2, Singham Again IMDb Most Anticipated Movies in 2024

Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year

Among the Indian movies with planned releases for the rest of the year, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers between January 1, 2024, and July 10, 2024, as determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.



It is noteworthy that Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Ajay Devgn are attached to projects in both lists. Padukone and Patani star in Kalki 2898-AD, and Padukone is also part of the Fighter cast. Devgn stars in Shaitaan. Padukone and Devgn will collaborate for the first time in Singham Again, which is scheduled for release later this year. Patani’s upcoming releases include Welcome to the Jungle and Kanguva.

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2Devara Part 1Welcome to the JungleThe Greatest of All TimeKanguvaSingham AgainBhool Bhulaiyaa 3ThangalaanAuron Mein Kahan Dum ThaStree 2