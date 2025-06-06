Tom Felton Returns as Draco Malfoy in Broadway Debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tom Felton set to make his Broadway debut by reprising his villainous role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York’s Lyric Theatre. The 37-year-old is the first and only actor from the original cast of the popular movie series to make a comeback. The play serves as an epilogue to the famous wizard story having premiered in London's West End in 2016 and subsequently transferring to New York in 2018.

This limited 19-week engagement runs from November 11, 2025 to March 22, 2026 in which he will play Draco as an adult. The play is set 19 years after the original series, and follows the next generation of wizards, including Draco’s son, Scorpious. In his appearance on Today Felton expressed “The play is such an independent story from the ‘Potter’ films that I grew up with. We start 19 years later now we’re no longer children. We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I knew him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult. So that's the exciting challenge ahead for me.”



He also posted a teaser video on Instagram with the captions: "Draco is back.", in which he is seen wearing Draco's blonde wig and black robes and reaching for his wooden wand before menacingly asking: "Scared, Potter?".Though he garnered praise for the reprise, he is also facing criticism where one comment read “He needs to move on.” and one more comment states “He is the only member of the original Harry Potter cast who hasn’t moved on,”







