Writer Sarath Chandra hits out at Koratala, Mahesh Babu
Hyderabad: Telugu novelist Sarath Chandra received a favorable judgment in the Supreme Court on Tuesday over his copyright violation case against leading Telugu director Koratala Siva for his film ‘Srimanthudu’. He is going all guns blazing against Koratala and Mahesh Babu. He claims that Koratala, Mahesh, and producer Naveen Yerneni didn’t respond to his notices until they were forced to do so. “Writers should not be taken for granted so I am fighting for their rights," he claimed in an interview and added, “Initially, they wanted to make a film on my story, but later Koratala has stolen it. He is yet even to submit proof in civil court. I do not intend to compromise for money, this is my fight as a writer. Koratala needs to be punished for this, both by the court and the film industry. Ironically, many stars are working with Koratala despite all these allegations which is quite unfortunate,” he lamented
Srimanthudu, starring Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan, was released in 2015 but almost a decade later, the film remains in the news for the wrong reasons. Writer Sarath Chandra filed a copyright infringement case against Koratala, apart from producer Naveen and Mahesh, for allegedly copying his story for the film.