Worshiping smugglers as heroes is unfortunate, says Venkaiah Naidu

The former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, has voiced his discontent over the glorification of negative characters in cinema. "It is unfortunate that heroes portraying dark roles are dominating the industry. Smugglers and individuals involved in wrongdoing are being idolized," he lamented, emphasizing that such portrayals could have a misleading influence on the younger generation. "Cinema is not just a business—it is a powerful art form capable of shaping society," he added.

Naidu urged filmmakers to focus on fresh storytelling and strong performances to attract audiences. "Nothing can replace good content and exceptional acting. Since we cannot bring back legends like NTR and ANR, it is crucial to nurture new talent and promote positive values for a better society," he pointed out.

Speaking at a memorial event in Hyderabad, he paid tribute to veteran actor-producer Krishnaveni, highlighting her multifaceted contributions. "She was an actress, producer, singer, and studio owner—excelling in every field she ventured into. Her era was truly golden for Telugu cinema, and she will be remembered forever," he concluded.