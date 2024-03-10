Women's Day: Sai Dharam Tej becomes Sai Durgha Tej

After the successful film 'Virupaksha' and not so impressive 'BRO', young actor Sai Dharam Tej has shied away from signing new films and waiting for the right kind of script to kickstart his next. Meanwhile, on the eve of Maha Shivarathri and Women’s Day, the hero from the Mega family claimed that he rechristened his name to Sai Durgha Tej. He added his mother’s name and announced it. Sai Dharam Tej earlier altered his name to Sai Tej. However, he announced his new name during the press interaction yesterday.

Earlier, he also met with a major accident before 'Virupaksha' and the actor has taken ample time to recover completely. He also expressed his willingness to work with his uncle and megastar Chiranjeevi if he gets the right script. Earlier, Sai worked with Pawan Kalyan in BRO last year but it failed to set the box office on fire.

He is also reportedly considering doing a sequel to his earlier hit 'Solo Brathuke So Better' and keeping up his winning streak..



