Will Kajal's Satyabhama break female-centric jinx?

With some female-centric movies crashing at the box office including ‘Geetanjali Malli Vachindi,’ the makers of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ are finding it hard to find buyers. “Female driven movies are not selling like hot cakes these days,” says a distributor who adds, “Kajal’s popularity and craze has to come in handy to close digital and theatrical rights,” he adds.

Already, ‘Satyabhama’ has reportedly breached Rs 10 crore budget and shooting is almost complete and now it is time to strike good deals. “Theatrical rights have not been encouraging enough for women-oriented movies, while digital and satellite rights are a bit conducive,” he points out.

Producers didn’t compromise as they were designing it as a multilingual film and the budgets invariably shot up. "Kajal's maiden action film has triggered some buzz and now it is time to rake in moolahs,” he adds. No doubt, Kajal Aggarwal went in for a makeover to don khakis for the first time in her career and all set to showcase her fiery side in a subtle but impactful manner.

Earlier, talking to Deccan Chronicle, producer Tikka Mohan had said, “She nicely slipped into the author-backed role and is doing a great job. After proving her mettle in lover girl roles, she is doing a performance-oriented film after going in for a complete makeover to enthrall her legion of fans,” he adds.