Rajamouli’s Varanasi Release Date Locked?

29 Jan 2026 5:18 PM IST

Industry insiders have indicated that there might be an announcement tonight

Mysterious hoardings were seen across Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh, which just says “In theatres, 7 April 2027".

Hyderabad: Director SS Rajamouli’s much awaited movie 'Varanasi' might be set to release on April 7 next year, according to the rumour mills.

Mysterious hoardings were seen across Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh, which just says “In theatres, 7 April 2027,” fuelling the buzz that this is the promotion for the upcoming big budget movie.

Industry insiders have indicated that there might be an announcement tonight.

