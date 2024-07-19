Was Krishna Vamsi being sarcastic about Mahesh Babu?

Having finished off his work with Rangamarthanda fetched him critical acclaim, creative director Krishna Vamsi has been tight-lipped about his next project. However, fans of his work do have something to look forward to a grand 4K format reissue of Murari – one of his classics – scheduled for August 9, 2024; it stars Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre.



Krishna Vamsi had recently interacted with someone called X (formerly Twitter), who asked him if he could team up again with Mahesh Babu. He said in response that they couldn’t make a film together as it is now “impossible” due to the latter’s international fame. Fans are wondering whether the director was being sarcastic or acknowledging the worldwide popularity of Mahesh Babu.



