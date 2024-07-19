Was Krishna Vamsi being sarcastic about Mahesh Babu?
Having finished off his work with Rangamarthanda fetched him critical acclaim, creative director Krishna Vamsi has been tight-lipped about his next project. However, fans of his work do have something to look forward to a grand 4K format reissue of Murari – one of his classics – scheduled for August 9, 2024; it stars Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre.
Krishna Vamsi had recently interacted with someone called X (formerly Twitter), who asked him if he could team up again with Mahesh Babu. He said in response that they couldn’t make a film together as it is now “impossible” due to the latter’s international fame. Fans are wondering whether the director was being sarcastic or acknowledging the worldwide popularity of Mahesh Babu.
He wrote, "Kastam Andi .. he is international star Andi .. manam hmmmmmm THQ."
The forthcoming release of Murari in 4K format has excited many people. The movie initially had its music composed by Manisharma and therefore meant a lot to the fans. Besides letting out that the recut version would withhold eighteen minutes from the film, Krishna Vamsi jokingly challenged fans to identify those cuts thereby making the re-release more interesting.
In any case, there have been no recent announcements regarding what will come after Rangamarthanda for Krishna Vamsi. There are high expectations from his supporters concerning what will be shown in his subsequent works having asserted himself well through these earlier successes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
