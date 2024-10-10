Viswam Will Strike A Chord With The Audiences: Producer Venu Donepudi

Hero Gopichand and director Sreenu Vaitla’s upcoming film Viswam has created a lot of buzz. Produced by Venu Donepudi under Chitralayalam Studios and Viswa Prasad on People Media Factory, the film is slated for release on October 11, 2024. Speaking about the film, producer Venu Donepudi exudes confidence that Viswam will strike a chord with the audience.



“Viswam is a family and action entertainer that’ll resonate with all sections of the audiences. The script has all the ingredients of a typical commercial entertainer – action, comedy, family sentiment and drama,” says Venu. “I was instantly hooked to the writing and how action is weaved into the script. Viswam is high on entertainment and drama.”

The producer further says that Viswam has Srinu Vaitla's signature style of storytelling – blend of comedy, action and entertainment. The action sequences shot in Milan will be a major highlight and Gopichand was at his best, says the producer, adding that the film was shot in picturesque locations like Matera City, Rome, Milan, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh.

“Sreenu Vaitla garu worked on the story keeping Gopichand’s image in mind. Gopichand garu has dynamic screen presence and nailed his character. He was at ease during comedy and intense during action sequences and delivered one of his best performances in his career,” stated Venu, describing that working with Sreenu Vaitla and Gopichand as a ‘learning experience.’

Venu worked in the automobile industry for several years in the US before he returned to India. “But films and storytelling have always been my passion and central to my family’s identity,” says Venu who comes from a lineage of filmmakers. “As a film distributor/ exhibitor in the US, he has released over 140 Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. For me, making films is driven by a deep passion for the art of visual storytelling,” shares Venu whose next film ‘Journey to Ayodhya’ is presently in scriptwriting phase.

At Chitralayam, our aim is to produce captivating and immersive movies with great visuals and music, transporting audiences to enchanting worlds which is much needful for theatrical experience(s) says Venu Donepudi.