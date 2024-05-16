Vishwak Sen to revive footfalls at theatres?

An industry bigwig claims that exhibitors are keenly waiting for the release of young sensation Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ on May 31 to revive interest in theatres. “Vishwak Sen has some crowd-pulling prowess and he is doing a mass-centric role this time, so exhibitors are keeping their fingers crossed,” he says. He claims that though there are films like ‘Satyabhama’ and ‘Harom Hara’ and others, film folk are banking on Vishwak Sen to recreate interest.He asserts that Vishwak Sen had garnered good openings for his films like ‘Das Ki Dhamki’ and ‘Gaami’ and he is expected to attract crowds once again and give a boost to restoration of footfalls at theatres in Telangana. “He is a Telangana-born guy with a decent regional following. His fiery roles have fetched him following among masses too,” he informs.With most of the A-listers like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan having no releases in May last week or June 1st week, it is now the responsibility of new-age actors to pull in movie buffs back to theatres. "Surely a big responsibility on young shoulders,” he concludes.