Vishwak Sen outwits Gopichand in AP/TS?

According to leading distributors, young actor Viswak Sen has reportedly surpassed the box office collections of his colleague Gopichand on day one in two Telugu states. “Gaami has made Rs 3.5 crore plus openings on the first day, while ‘Bhimaa’ has garnered Rs 2.5 crores and hence Vishwak is ahead of his colleague at this moment," says a distributor who adds, ‘Gaami fared well in A centers since young audience thronged theatres to watch Viswak Sen in a new avatar, while Gopichand couldn’t draw similar openings since he was playing a cop."

No doubt, Vishwak Sen did an experimental kind of movie and received good support from the industry bigwigs. If ace director S S Rajamouli tweeted about the film, while new-age director Sandeep Vanga Reddy attended the pre-release event and heaped praises on Vishwak and the team. “Gaami triggered some pre-release buzz for its novel content and it reflected in collections on day one, but it has a long way to go to recover its investments," he points out.

Whereas, the bad run for Gopichand continues at the box office and he failed to draw openings since it was promoted as a cop story with supernatural elements. “It had some buzz for a few shows but the mixed response has dented its collections for further shows. It will have a tough time recovering its investments in two Telugu states if the collections don't pick up immediately,” he concludes.