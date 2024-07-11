Vishnu Manchu's warning to content creators

Praneeth Hanumanthu, who is a popular YouTuber cum actor, has lately found himself in hot soup over his controversial acts. Popular for his role in Sudheer Babu starrer ‘Harom Hara’, Praneeth was arrested by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau from Bengaluru for making derogatory comments about the father-daughter relationship through a YouTube video.The situation turned into a major one when Vishnu Manchu, an actor and the president of the Movie Artists Association got involved. In response to the controversy, Vishnu Manchu issued a stern warning to digital content creators against producing and sharing derogatory and distasteful videos.One of the videos that he shared through his Instagram account saw him address this matter head-on stating “A message to all the digital content creators from Movie Artists Association,” where he made it clear that no more offensive videos or comments targeting actors and actresses would be tolerated. Furthermore, content creators were given 48 hours ultimatum within which they should have removed any defamatory videos or memes from their channels with a warning that failure would result in legal actions being brought against them.Praneeth Hanumanthu’s actions were publicly condemned by several actors from the entertainment industry such as Karthikeya, Manoj Manchu, Dharam Tej, Sudheer Babu etc. Moreover, Vishnu Manchu’s statement has fueled further reactions against Praneeth which highlights an even larger problem concerning online bullying as well as inappropriate content.Vishnu Manchu also revealed how legendary artiste Brahmanandam has shown his dismay at how people have misused his clips and pictures to create obscene memes on social media platforms calling upon the government to step in to address this issue.Legal action has been taken against Praneeth Hanumanthu following his arrest on July 10. The Hindu reports indicate that the Telangana state police are obtaining a transit warrant to bring him to Hyderabad for further investigation. In the same vein, three other persons are believed to be embroiled in the matter and efforts are being made to trace them down.The troubles surrounding Praneeth Hanumanthu serve as a powerful demonstration of the responsibilities attached to digital content creation. As legal processes continue and influential people such as Vishnu Manchu choose sides, it is clear that offensive and damaging content will face severe consequences. This incident highlights the need for respectful and responsible communication in this era of digitization.