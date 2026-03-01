Vishnu Manchu Shares Harrowing Experience of Missiles in Dubai

Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu recently went through a terrifying experience while visiting his family in Dubai. What was meant to be a peaceful moment turned into a tense and frightening situation after he witnessed a war-like atmosphere that left his family shaken.

Taking to the social media platform X, Vishnu shared a video showing missiles moving across the sky. He revealed that he could clearly see missiles flying overhead and being intercepted mid-air. The visuals, accompanied by loud explosion-like sounds, were deeply disturbing. He added that the intense noise caused the house they were staying in to shake violently.

In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra.



Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.



Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping…







Describing the incident as extremely scary, Vishnu spoke emotionally about the impact it had on his family, especially his young daughter Ayra. He said she was terrified by the sudden sounds and tremors and expressed anguish that no child should ever have to experience such fear. He stressed that every child deserves to grow up in a peaceful and secure environment. Vishnu Manchu also expressed gratitude to the UAE Defence Forces for ensuring civilian safety. He credited their swift response and strong security measures for protecting people during the tense situation and thanked them for their dedication and bravery. Reflecting on the incident, the actor said moments like these serve as a reminder of how fragile life is. He urged everyone to value peace and prayed for a world free from war, adding that he hopes for safety and harmony for all human beings. On the work front, Vishnu Manchu was last seen in Kannappa, which he also produced. The actor is currently discussing scripts for his upcoming projects.



