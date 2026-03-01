From Wedding Bells To Annadanam, VIROSH Spreads Joy Across India

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding has turned into a nationwide celebration, with fans and well-wishers showering the newlyweds with love and heartfelt wishes. Fondly known as “VIROSH” among fans, the couple has decided to share their happiness with people across the country in a heart-warming gesture.

To mark their special day, Vijay and Rashmika will distribute sweets and food across India on March 1, celebrating their wedding alongside the fans who have supported and cherished them throughout their journey.

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to express her gratitude, affectionately addressing fans as “the beautiful people of this country.” She shared that fans have been an inseparable part of their love story and that celebrating their wedding with everyone would bring them immense joy. The decision to organise sweets distribution and annadanam reflects the couple’s deep bond with their fanbase.

As part of the celebrations, trucks filled with sweets and food will travel across multiple states and cities, ensuring that the joy of the VIROSH wedding reaches every corner of the nation. Free food distribution programmes are also planned at several locations, turning the wedding into a shared celebration of love and gratitude.

The VIROSH wedding has already set social media abuzz, with trends, fan art, and emotional messages pouring in from across the country. What began as a personal milestone has now evolved into a collective celebration, symbolising the couple’s warmth and appreciation for their fans.

By sharing their happiness with millions, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have made their wedding not just memorable, but truly unforgettable.



